One person killed, another hurt in crash southwest of Midland

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - One man was killed, and another person was hurt in a crash along FM 1788 on Sunday.

The victim has been identified as Ruben Medina-Pulido, 26, of Gardendale.

According to DPS, troopers responded to a crash on FM 1788 10 miles southwest of Midland at 2:13 a.m.

When troopers arrived at the scene, they found a crash involving an 18-wheeler.

The driver, identified as Pulido, died at the scene. His passenger was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

A preliminary investigation of the crash revealed that Pulido was traveling north on FM 1788 when his 18-wheeler left the roadway and rolled.

DPS says that Pulido was not wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash..

