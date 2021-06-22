Missionaries offering free English lessons in Midland

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - A local church is looking to help English language learners build their skills on Facebook and in person.

English Connect Midland is an English language learning program run by the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints in Midland.

Students learn basic grammar, vocabulary, and conversational skills.

Missionary Elder Keenan says teaching the classes helps him connect with the community.

“I really do love serving people and helping people, especially the Spanish community. As we are learning Spanish, it helps improve our Spanish but it’s amazing to see other people get excited learning another language and getting that connection that some people can’t get,” said Keenan.

The group holds classes on its Facebook page as well as in-person every Tuesday at 7 p.m.

