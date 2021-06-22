Advertisement

Missionaries offering free English lessons in Midland

The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints in Midland.
The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints in Midland.(Eduardo Huijon/CBS7)
By Eduardo Huijon Jr.
Published: Jun. 22, 2021 at 5:01 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - A local church is looking to help English language learners build their skills on Facebook and in person.

English Connect Midland is an English language learning program run by the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints in Midland.

Students learn basic grammar, vocabulary, and conversational skills.

Missionary Elder Keenan says teaching the classes helps him connect with the community.

“I really do love serving people and helping people, especially the Spanish community. As we are learning Spanish, it helps improve our Spanish but it’s amazing to see other people get excited learning another language and getting that connection that some people can’t get,” said Keenan.

The group holds classes on its Facebook page as well as in-person every Tuesday at 7 p.m.

Copyright 2021 KOSA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A woman driving southbound crossed the median and hit another car head-on.
Dad witnesses crash that kills two daughters on Father’s Day
The U.S. flag flying above a U.S.-Mexico border wall in McAllen, Texas on October 30, 2020.
Fear shakes Mexico border city after violence leaves 18 dead
Construction cones.
Repair work on East Loop 338 overpass at I-20 to last a month
Buffalo Bills wide receiver Cole Beasley (11) makes a catch during NFL football practice in...
Unvaccinated Bills WR Cole Beasley would rather retire than follow NFL COVID rules
Sheriff Reginald “Reggie” Joseph Yearwood.
Former Ector County Sheriff Reginald “Reggie” Yearwood dies at 92

Latest News

Framing Square Lumber Company in Midland, Texas.
Lumber prices soar then fall, causing headache for Midland company
The George H.W. Bush and George W. Bush United States Courthouse and George Mahon Federal...
Terlingua man sentenced for running website that shared stories about child sexual abuse
DPS patrol car file photo. (Fernando Macias/CBS 7)
One person killed, another hurt in crash southwest of Midland
Texas Department of Public Safety patrol vehicle. (CBS 7 File Photo)
DPS identifies man killed in Midland County crash