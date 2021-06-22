Midland’s Bryce Hoppel makes Olympic track team

EUGENE, Oregon (KOSA) -Midland High School graduate Bryce Hoppel qualified for the Olympics in the 800 meters at the U.S. Track and Field Trials on Monday. Hoppel took third place in the race, with the top three finishers going to Tokyo.

Hoppel ran the two laps around the track in 1:44.14, a season’s best for him. Clayton Murphy and Isaiah Jewett were the other men to make the team.

Hoppel is the second Midland High alum to make the 2021 Olympic team, after swimmer Natalie Hinds.

