Midland ISD looking to help homeless students with Family Support Center

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - Midland ISD is looking to help its homeless students while they’re away from school with its Family Support Center.

The center reaches out to the students to share food, hygiene supplies and encouragement.

MISD says this effort is critical in encouraging the students to stay in school.

“School stability can decrease mobility, and school is often the one thing in their lives that’s stable,” said Jill McCall, Executive Director of Student Services.

McCall and others are looking out for students with a record of truancy. Those students are at the highest risk of not graduating.

“Graduation is something we help these students grab onto and work toward,” McCall said.

The district says that truancy can indicate that a child is at risk of circumstances such as human trafficking.

“The kids are glad to see us,” said Chalace Phillips, Family Support Specialist and liaison. “We improve their quality of life a little bit, and it’s the little things that have big impacts.”

MISD has 270 students who are identified as homeless and more than 350 who are inactive but at some point during school were identified as homeless.

The center hosts walk-in hours on Thursday from 2-6 p.m. at the District Service Center at 615 W. Missouri Ave.

A food pantry pick-up event has been scheduled for Monday, June 28, from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. at the District Service Center.

Anyone who needs help or knows someone who needs help can contact the Family Support Center at (432) 240-1520 or familysupportcenter@midlandisd.net.

