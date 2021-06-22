Advertisement

Lumber prices soar then fall, causing headache for Midland company

Framing Square Lumber Company in Midland, Texas.
Framing Square Lumber Company in Midland, Texas.(Shane Battis/CBS7)
By Shane Battis
Published: Jun. 22, 2021 at 4:37 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - The price of lumber has dropped after skyrocketing to historic highs during the pandemic.

That’s welcome news for some home builders, but one Midland lumber company isn’t feeling the same way.

Just a few months ago, business was booming at Framing Square Lumber, but the recent price drop is taking an ax to its profits.

Management explains prices soared when the coronavirus cut down sawmill staffs in the northeast while demand for new housing projects rose in the east.

The mismatched supply and demand helped the lumber industry explode and gave Framing Square Lumber some handsome profits.

But now, prices are falling back down, and suddenly the loads of lumber the company bought are worth half of what they paid for.

“We made good money on the way up. We’re going to give back some on the way down,” said Russell Jones, Chairman of Framing Square Lumber.

Jones says the company will have to sell a lot of its material at cheap rates as they wait for prices to settle down. Unfortunately, the company expects to lose more than it gained from the surge.

Jones recommends that you wait about six months before starting the project if you’re looking to build a new home. That’s when he believes that prices will likely be stabilized.

Copyright 2021 KOSA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A woman driving southbound crossed the median and hit another car head-on.
Dad witnesses crash that kills two daughters on Father’s Day
The U.S. flag flying above a U.S.-Mexico border wall in McAllen, Texas on October 30, 2020.
Fear shakes Mexico border city after violence leaves 18 dead
Construction cones.
Repair work on East Loop 338 overpass at I-20 to last a month
Buffalo Bills wide receiver Cole Beasley (11) makes a catch during NFL football practice in...
Unvaccinated Bills WR Cole Beasley would rather retire than follow NFL COVID rules
Sheriff Reginald “Reggie” Joseph Yearwood.
Former Ector County Sheriff Reginald “Reggie” Yearwood dies at 92

Latest News

The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints in Midland.
Missionaries offering free English lessons in Midland
The George H.W. Bush and George W. Bush United States Courthouse and George Mahon Federal...
Terlingua man sentenced for running website that shared stories about child sexual abuse
DPS patrol car file photo. (Fernando Macias/CBS 7)
One person killed, another hurt in crash southwest of Midland
Texas Department of Public Safety patrol vehicle. (CBS 7 File Photo)
DPS identifies man killed in Midland County crash