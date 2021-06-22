Lumber prices soar then fall, causing headache for Midland company

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - The price of lumber has dropped after skyrocketing to historic highs during the pandemic.

That’s welcome news for some home builders, but one Midland lumber company isn’t feeling the same way.

Just a few months ago, business was booming at Framing Square Lumber, but the recent price drop is taking an ax to its profits.

Management explains prices soared when the coronavirus cut down sawmill staffs in the northeast while demand for new housing projects rose in the east.

The mismatched supply and demand helped the lumber industry explode and gave Framing Square Lumber some handsome profits.

But now, prices are falling back down, and suddenly the loads of lumber the company bought are worth half of what they paid for.

“We made good money on the way up. We’re going to give back some on the way down,” said Russell Jones, Chairman of Framing Square Lumber.

Jones says the company will have to sell a lot of its material at cheap rates as they wait for prices to settle down. Unfortunately, the company expects to lose more than it gained from the surge.

Jones recommends that you wait about six months before starting the project if you’re looking to build a new home. That’s when he believes that prices will likely be stabilized.

