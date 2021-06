MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - Jay Hendricks was joined by Carolina Jimenez, President of the Midland Municipal Employee Scholarship Fund to discuss the upcoming Freedom Run.

The Freedom Run will be held on Saturday, July 3 at Centennial Park in Midland from 7-9 a.m.

More information, including how to register, can be found online here.

