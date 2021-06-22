DPS identifies man killed in Midland County crash

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - One person was killed in a rollover crash outside of Midland on Saturday.

The victim has been identified as Steve Henderson, 38, of Shreveport, LA.

According to DPS, troopers responded to a crash on State Highway 349 just after midnight on Saturday.

When troopers arrived, they found a crash involving a GMC Yukon.

The driver, identified as Henderson, died at the scene.

A preliminary investigation of the crash revealed that Henderson was traveling east on the highway when his SUV had a blowout and rolled.

DPS says that Henderson was not wearing a seat belt at the time.

