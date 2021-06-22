Blood drive held outside Music City Mall all week

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) -

Blood supplies are dropping low all over the country and United Blood Services wants you to help.

A donation drive is being held all week outside Music City Mall where any healthy adult can donate.

An organizer with the drive said blood supplies often dip during the summertime because many people don’t find time to donate between travel plans. That can cause some real problems for hospitals.

“If there’s a big shortage like it is then they will not do elective surgeries,” Vitalant Donor Recruitment Supervisor Dianne Scott said. “You never know if there’s not enough blood on the shelf. What will we do?”

United blood services will be outside Music City Mall from 11 a.m. – 4 p.m. until its last day on Sunday.

Donors need to be at least 16 years old with a parent’s permission. Adults can donate so long as they are healthy.

