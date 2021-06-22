Advertisement

Blood drive held outside Music City Mall all week

Blood supplies are critically short throughout the country, but West Texans can help ease the...
Blood supplies are critically short throughout the country, but West Texans can help ease the problem.(Shane Battis)
By Shane Battis
Published: Jun. 22, 2021 at 6:08 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) -

Blood supplies are dropping low all over the country and United Blood Services wants you to help.

A donation drive is being held all week outside Music City Mall where any healthy adult can donate.

An organizer with the drive said blood supplies often dip during the summertime because many people don’t find time to donate between travel plans. That can cause some real problems for hospitals.

“If there’s a big shortage like it is then they will not do elective surgeries,” Vitalant Donor Recruitment Supervisor Dianne Scott said. “You never know if there’s not enough blood on the shelf. What will we do?”

United blood services will be outside Music City Mall from 11 a.m. – 4 p.m. until its last day on Sunday.

Donors need to be at least 16 years old with a parent’s permission. Adults can donate so long as they are healthy.

Copyright 2021 KOSA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A woman driving southbound crossed the median and hit another car head-on.
Dad witnesses crash that kills two daughters on Father’s Day
The U.S. flag flying above a U.S.-Mexico border wall in McAllen, Texas on October 30, 2020.
Fear shakes Mexico border city after violence leaves 18 dead
Construction cones.
Repair work on East Loop 338 overpass at I-20 to last a month
Buffalo Bills wide receiver Cole Beasley (11) makes a catch during NFL football practice in...
Unvaccinated Bills WR Cole Beasley would rather retire than follow NFL COVID rules
Sheriff Reginald “Reggie” Joseph Yearwood.
Former Ector County Sheriff Reginald “Reggie” Yearwood dies at 92

Latest News

INTERVIEW: Freedom Run Registration
Freedom Run coming to Midland
INTERVIEW: Freedom Run Registration
INTERVIEW: Freedom Run Registration
Ilja Skobincevs stops by a house in Midland.
Salesman notifies local law enforcement before selling door-to-door
The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints in Midland.
Missionaries offering free English lessons in Midland