West Texas Weather Forecast 6/21

By Craig Stewart
Updated: 58 minutes ago
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - Monday, June 21: A Heat Advisory and an Excessive Heat Warning will be in effect from noon until 9 p.m. today.

The Heat Advisory is for the Marfa Plateau, the Davis Mountains Foothills, the Chisos Basin and Presidio Valley, Davis and Chinati Mountains, and Central Brewster County.

The Excessive Heat Warning is for Lower Brewster County along the Rio Grande, including the Rio Grande Village, Castolon, and Lajitas.

Highs will range from the upper 80s in the eastern Permian Basin to the lower 90s in the central Permian Basin. Further west, temperatures will be near 100 degrees.

Winds: NE 15-25 miles per hour with high gusts.

