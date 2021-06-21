Spring rains bring increased fly activity to West Texas

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - If you’ve noticed more flies buzzing around than usual, you aren’t alone.

The spring showers brought May flowers, but they also brought annoying flies - a lot of them.

It’s a problem West Texas hasn’t seen in a while, but recent weather has made for an ideal breeding ground for flies and mosquitos.

That’s created an increased workload for businesses like Boydstun Pest Control, which schedules appointments well in advance due to the bugs. They don’t see any signs of it slowing down.

“I mean, we had a nice little shower this morning, and we’re expecting some rain this afternoon. So, we’re just trying to keep up and keep our customers as happy as we can,” said Xenow Witten.

Witten did say he expects business to slow a bit as the summer wears on and drier conditions return. But for now, what’s good for the pest control goose isn’t always good for the homeowner’s gander.

