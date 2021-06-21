Advertisement

Some Big Spring residents dealing with yellow water

Yellow water coming out of a faucet in Hannah Saldivar's home.
Yellow water coming out of a faucet in Hannah Saldivar's home.(Courtesy Photo)
By Kate Porter
Updated: 1 hour ago
BIG SPRING, Texas (KOSA) - As temperatures rise, some residents in Big Spring are dealing with yellow and foul-smelling water coming out of their faucets.

Hannah Saldizar says she deals with the issue every day. She’s scared to bathe her children in the water.

Saldizar and her family have owned a home in Big Spring for two years. She says the water has always been cloudy or yellow.

The water’s coloration and smell have gotten worse in recent weeks.

Saldizar wants the City of Big Spring to be more transparent about the state of the water and when repairs will take place.

“I’m less worried for me because I’m not putting the water in my mouth. But you can’t avoid a baby or a child getting the water in their mouth, and I don’t know if it’s healthy. They never really come out and say if anything is going on with our water. It’s kinda just hush-hush, and people say, well, we’ve been dealing with this in Big Spring for years. Well, why?”

Big Spring Mayor Shannon Thomason says despite the color, the water is safe to drink.

Thomason tells CBS7 that he wants to use all $6.4 million Big Spring is receiving from the American Rescue Plan to fix the city’s water infrastructure.

