Advertisement

Repair work on East Loop 338 overpass at I-20 to last a month

Construction cones.
Construction cones.(Public Domain Pictures)
By CBS7 Staff
Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - Drivers should be prepared for slow traffic along I-20 in east Odessa for several weeks.

According to TxDOT, repair work on the East Loop 338 overpass at I-20 is scheduled to start on Monday.

Only one lane will remain open in each direction while repairs are made to the overpass. Drivers are asked to take alternate routes. Those who take the interstate should expect delays and heavy merging.

TxDOT says that the work will take about a month to complete.

Copyright 2021 KOSA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Girls dance to hip-hop legend Kris Kross while taking part in the Midland Juneteenth Parade.
Permian Basin celebrates Juneteenth
The family is hoping an incentive will be enough to arrest.
Midland family of bar shooting victim offers $6000 reward
Carolina Martinez, 59.
Odessa woman charged with shooting her husband
Four people have been found dead after a group of tubers went over a dam Wednesday evening in...
Body of fourth tuber, age 7, found in North Carolina river
Marcy Madrid never thought much about her diet until being diagnosed with MS. Now, she’s...
Midland woman fighting multiple sclerosis one bite at a time

Latest News

Relentless: A mother's fight for mental health insurance coverage
West Texas Weather Forecast 6/21
West Texas Weather Forecast 6/21
The U.S. flag flying above a U.S.-Mexico border wall in McAllen, Texas on October 30, 2020.
Fear shakes Mexico border city after violence leaves 18 dead
A soldier from the 36th Infantry Division, Texas Army National Guard observes a section of the...
Nebraska sending state troopers to help at the Texas border