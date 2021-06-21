Repair work on East Loop 338 overpass at I-20 to last a month

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - Drivers should be prepared for slow traffic along I-20 in east Odessa for several weeks.

According to TxDOT, repair work on the East Loop 338 overpass at I-20 is scheduled to start on Monday.

Only one lane will remain open in each direction while repairs are made to the overpass. Drivers are asked to take alternate routes. Those who take the interstate should expect delays and heavy merging.

TxDOT says that the work will take about a month to complete.

