Non-profit hosting free dog vaccine clinic for low-income families

A man holding a puppy.(Pexels)
By CBS7 Staff
Updated: 12 minutes ago
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - A local non-profit will be hosting a free dog vaccine clinic for low-income families on Saturday, June 26.

Fix West Texas will be holding the drive-thru clinic at the West Texas Horse Center, located at 2400 South Moss Avenue, Odessa, from 10 a.m. until they run out of vaccines.

Rabies, parvo, distemper and kennel cough vaccines will be provided, as well as microchips, flea & tick preventative and dog food.

The group will also provide a limited number of free spay and neuter vouchers for dogs weighing over 30 pounds.

More information, including how you can donate and volunteer, can be found on the Fix West Texas website.

