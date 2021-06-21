Advertisement

Nebraska sending state troopers to help at the Texas border

A soldier from the 36th Infantry Division, Texas Army National Guard observes a section of the...
A soldier from the 36th Infantry Division, Texas Army National Guard observes a section of the Rio Grande River at sunset. He was serving at the Texas-Mexico border in support of Operation Strong Safety on September 11, 2014.(Randall Stillinger / U.S. Army / CC BY 2.0)
By Associated Press
Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts plans to send about two dozen state troopers to Texas later this month to help patrol the nation’s border with Mexico.

Ricketts has criticized President Joe Biden’s approach to border security and several other policies, but he said the aid is being provided to Texas under a preexisting agreement that is normally activated in times of emergencies.

Nebraska’s announcement on Saturday came several days after Florida officials said they would also send law enforcement officers to Texas and Arizona.

Ricketts says the troopers will spend up to 16 days helping the Texas Department of Public Safety, but didn’t say how the deployment would be paid for.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Girls dance to hip-hop legend Kris Kross while taking part in the Midland Juneteenth Parade.
Permian Basin celebrates Juneteenth
The family is hoping an incentive will be enough to arrest.
Midland family of bar shooting victim offers $6000 reward
Carolina Martinez, 59.
Odessa woman charged with shooting her husband
Four people have been found dead after a group of tubers went over a dam Wednesday evening in...
Body of fourth tuber, age 7, found in North Carolina river
Marcy Madrid never thought much about her diet until being diagnosed with MS. Now, she’s...
Midland woman fighting multiple sclerosis one bite at a time

Latest News

Relentless: A mother's fight for mental health insurance coverage
Construction cones.
Repair work on East Loop 338 overpass at I-20 to last a month
West Texas Weather Forecast 6/21
West Texas Weather Forecast 6/21
The U.S. flag flying above a U.S.-Mexico border wall in McAllen, Texas on October 30, 2020.
Fear shakes Mexico border city after violence leaves 18 dead