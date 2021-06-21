Midland seeing a rise in DWI cases

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - As the pandemic is winding down, Midland is seeing an uptick in DWI cases.

In 2020, the Midland Police Department saw a drop in DWI cases as bars and the economy in general shut down.

As businesses start to boom, police are seeing the numbers rise.

“So far this year, we’ve seen over 270 cases of DWIs, that’s from January through May. So what we’ve averaged over the last five years is around 560 DWIs per year, so we’re still in line with that. We’re still looking at 550-560 by the end of the year,” said Deputy Chief Greg McCright.

Police say your first DWI arrest may start with a Class B Misdemeanor, but any open containers found in your vehicle could lead to more severe consequences. Any previous convictions can lead straight to a felony.

McCright says that you should call law enforcement when you see a drunk driver, and you should never follow them. Following the vehicle may cause the driver to act more dangerously.

Getting a brief description of the vehicle is all that it takes.

