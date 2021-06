MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - The two dog parks in Midland will be temporarily closed for parts of this week for maintenance.

According to the City of Midland, Hogan Dog Park will be closed on Tuesday, June 22, and will open the day after.

Beal Dog Park will be closed on Wednesday, June 23.

Both parks will resume their regular hours on Thursday, June 24.

