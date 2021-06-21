Advertisement

Huge Navy blast off Fla. Atlantic coast registers as earthquake

By CNN staff
Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Don’t worry about that shaking in Florida. It’s just a massive military explosion.

An “experimental explosion” triggered by the Navy about 100 miles off Florida’s Atlantic coast registered as a 3.9 magnitude earthquake Friday.

The blast is known as a “shock trial,” an explosion meant to test a ship’s ability to withstand nearby detonations.

The Navy was testing its new aircraft carrier, the USS Gerald R. Ford.

These types of detonations have been purposely triggered for decades after the Navy discovered nearby explosions could knock out key systems on its vessels, even when they don’t cause physical damage.

This marks the first time the Navy has conducted shock trials since it tested the U.S.S. Theodore Roosevelt aircraft carrier in 1987.

Military officials say the tests are in compliance with environmental requirements that consider the migration patterns of marine life.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Girls dance to hip-hop legend Kris Kross while taking part in the Midland Juneteenth Parade.
Permian Basin celebrates Juneteenth
The family is hoping an incentive will be enough to arrest.
Midland family of bar shooting victim offers $6000 reward
Carolina Martinez, 59.
Odessa woman charged with shooting her husband
Four people have been found dead after a group of tubers went over a dam Wednesday evening in...
Body of fourth tuber, age 7, found in North Carolina river
Marcy Madrid never thought much about her diet until being diagnosed with MS. Now, she’s...
Midland woman fighting multiple sclerosis one bite at a time

Latest News

The NYPD is searching for suspects who shot a man who had fallen and knocked over two children.
GRAPHIC VIDEO: Man survives after being shot next to two children in the Bronx
Relentless: A mother's fight for mental health insurance coverage
A full moon over Yellowstone National Park in Wyoming.
June’s strawberry full moon rises Thursday
A massive explosion set off by the U.S. Navy was felt on the Richter sale.
RAW: Navy explosion off coast triggers earthquake