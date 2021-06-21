Advertisement

GRAPHIC VIDEO: Man survives after being shot next to two children in the Bronx

By CNN Newsource
Published: Jun. 21, 2021 at 10:46 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRONX, N.Y. (CNN) – The NYPD is looking for suspects in a brazen daylight shooting in the Bronx that was caught on security cameras Thursday evening.

A 24-year-old man who appeared to be running from a gunman fell, knocking down two children.

While on the ground, the gunman proceeds to shoot the man in the back and both of his legs.

No bullets hit the children, a 10-year-old girl and a five-year-old boy, and they did not require hospitalization.

The gunman reportedly joined an accomplice and got away on a scooter.

New York Police are hoping someone will recognize the suspect from the surveillance video.

The man who was shot is listed in stable condition.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Girls dance to hip-hop legend Kris Kross while taking part in the Midland Juneteenth Parade.
Permian Basin celebrates Juneteenth
The family is hoping an incentive will be enough to arrest.
Midland family of bar shooting victim offers $6000 reward
Carolina Martinez, 59.
Odessa woman charged with shooting her husband
Four people have been found dead after a group of tubers went over a dam Wednesday evening in...
Body of fourth tuber, age 7, found in North Carolina river
Marcy Madrid never thought much about her diet until being diagnosed with MS. Now, she’s...
Midland woman fighting multiple sclerosis one bite at a time

Latest News

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un warns that North Korea is struggling to maintain food supplies.
North Korea struggles with food shortage
FILE - In this June 8, 2021 photo, the Supreme Court is seen in Washington.
High court sides with ex-athletes in NCAA compensation case
Iran's new President-elect Ebrahim Raisi speaks during a press conference in Tehran, Iran,...
Iran’s president-elect takes hard line, refuses to meet Biden
The Supreme Court on Monday ruled that Congress erred when it set up a board to oversee patent...
High court: Congress erred in patent dispute board setup
According to researchers at the University of California, Berkeley, 81% of regions with more...
Study: Major US metropolitan areas more segregated