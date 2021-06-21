Advertisement

Former Ector County Sheriff Reginald “Reggie” Yearwood dies at 92

Sheriff Reginald “Reggie” Joseph Yearwood.
Sheriff Reginald “Reggie” Joseph Yearwood.(Ector County Sheriff's Office)
By CBS7 Staff
Updated: 5 minutes ago
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - Former Ector County Sheriff Reginald “Reggie” Joseph Yearwood has passed away at the age of 92.

Yearwood’s passing was announced on Monday. The sheriff’s office says that Yearwood died of natural causes.

Yearwood served as sheriff of Ector County from January 1, 1997, through December 31, 2000.

“The former Sheriff will be sadly missed and always remembered by the Ector County Sheriff’s Office. Our hearts and prayer go out to the family of this wonderful man,” stated the sheriff’s office in a release.

Services are pending and will be announced at the Sunset Memorial Gardens.

