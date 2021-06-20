West Texas car club raises money to help Hope House of Odessa

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) -Normally, you wouldn’t see a group of old school customs cars in the parking lot of Crossroads Church in Odessa.

But Sunday, The West Texas Street Rod Association rolled out cars of all makes and models as part of a fundraiser for the Hope House of Odessa.

“We partnered up with Hope House three years ago for the first car show, and last year the pandemic hit, and we didn’t get to do the show, so this year we’re setting up,” said Chuck Leckbee, President of the West Texas Street Rod Association.

The house is run by West Texas Gifts of Hope, an organization that helps those going through cancer treatments.

The car show featured 90 cars out on display for people to vote on their favorites.

“We charge an entry fee, $30 per car and all that money goes to help house,” said Leckbee. “Then we do a participant vote, we give everybody a slip for slots and they vote on their favorite cars in at the end of the show we give the top 30 votes getters a plaque.”

Executive Director for the West Texas Gifts of Hope Brenda Medlock said it’s grateful to have this event again after canceling last year due to COVID.

She said the funds will help them recover after a year of being stretched thin.

“Right now, we have been occupied at Hope house since November 100 percent; occupied for people staying with us,” said Medlock.

Each year, the house aims to treat over 6,000 cancer patients in the 39 surrounding counties.

All proceeds from Sunday’s car show will go towards assisting the Hope House with transportation, food, chemo-therapy care bags for cancer patients.

