Permian Basin celebrates Juneteenth

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - The Permian Basin was out and about on Saturday celebrating America’s newest federal holiday: Juneteenth.

The Black Cultural Council of Odessa kicked off the festivities Saturday morning at Blackshear Magnet School with its youth activities.

“We have planned a lot of different things for our youth and adults,” said BCCO committee member Yolonda Swoopes. “Today, we are going to start out with our first 100 kids who are coming to Blackshear, they all get a free T-shirt, and after that, we will form into a face painting.”

But the fun wasn’t relegated to children.

“We are also going to have our car show at Woodson today,” Swoopes said.

The BCCO says it’s important to include everyone in these activities to educate them on the culture and history behind the holiday.

“They need to know the importance of Juneteenth and why we are celebrating Juneteenth,” Swoopes said. “And so this is just history, and so the kids need to know all about history for Juneteenth.”

The BCCO has activities going on throughout the weekend.

In Midland, a parade running from IDEA Travis Academy to Washington Park brought out hundreds of people.

Participants and bystanders displayed an array of unique agendas. From dancing to horse riding, an impromptu car show to a drive-by memorial, there was something for people of all ages and races to enjoy.

But it was the people coming together to celebrate Juneteenth that gave some people hope society has turned a page in history.

“Us, as a people, have so much going on in this country about racial inequality. This is a step in the right direction,” parade participant Kouveion Walker said. “This is a step in the right direction as far as being able to notice and see how we are. And if we learn our past and recognize our past as a nation, we can move forward and heal. This, right here, is a step in the right direction to make America great again.”

Even though the day is traditionally a Texas holiday, Walker added that he’s glad to see such wide acceptance from people to make it a federal holiday.

