West Texas Street Rod Association raises funds for Hope House this Father’s Day

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) -The West Texas Street Rod Association is set to host their 2nd annual car show on Father’s Day benefitting Hope House.

The house is run by “West Texas Gifts of Hope” and it is a place that helps those who are going through cancer treatments.

President of the West Texas Street Rod Association Chuck Leckbee says the event is close to his heart…

“Probably to me time is more precious than anything. so to give my time back to the community to make a little girl smile or a couple having a 60th wedding anniversary...and our club members are really just great men and women and we really enjoy the comradery of the club”, stated Leckbee.

Besides the cars, there will also be food and games.

