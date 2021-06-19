Midland woman fighting multiple sclerosis one bite at a time

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - if you throw a casual glance towards Brew St. in Midland, you’d be forgiven for thinking not much has changed.

The decor is much the same. The sign out front hasn’t changed. And yet, change has been taking place.

“We took over last year,” said co-owner Marcy Madrid. “I think it was June 2020.”

Brew St. closed during the pandemic, reopening under the ownership of Marcy and her husband, Carlos Madrid, in September 2020. Among its new features are an all-vegan menu, the first of its kind in Midland.

But it’s what’s behind the word “vegan” that’s the story.

In 2015, Marcy began dealing with numbness in her leg. A visit to a doctor confirmed the worst.

“They diagnosed me with multiple sclerosis,” Marcy said.

Reality hit like a ton of bricks.

“It was devastating,” she said. “I mean, I always thought I was healthy.”

Marcy’s situation quickly deteriorated.

“When she would arrive home, there was a couple of times when I thought, ‘Wow, she’s declining fast,’” Carlos said. “There was even a couple of times when I thought, ‘I’m going to have to raise the kids by myself.”

Medication didn’t work. The side effects were nearly as bad as the disease.

But looking at her six years later, you’d never guess Marcy has multiple sclerosis at all. It’s something she attributes to switching to a vegan diet.

“I can still play with my children, and I can still braid my daughter’s hair without my hands shaking uncontrollably,” she said. “And we can still take care of our family and have this wonderful, beautiful life God’s blessed us with.”

Now, she’s sharing the food she credits for her renewed health with the rest of the Permian Basin.

“It was so neat to hear people who had been searching for the same things I had been searching for finally find a home,” Marcy said. “Finally find a place they can go and order off the menus again and have those foods they haven’t had in years.”

