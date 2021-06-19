Advertisement

Midland swimmer Hinds qualifies for Olympics

Natalie Hinds
Natalie Hinds(University of Florida Athletics)
By Jakob Brandenburg
Updated:
OMAHA (KOSA) - Midland High School and COM Aquatics alum Natalie Hinds qualified for the U.S. Olympic swim team on Friday. Hinds took 4th place in the women’s 100m freestyle.

Hinds will be a part of the women’s relay team. She will also try to qualify in the 50m freestyle beginning on Saturday.

The 27-year-old Hinds graduated from Midland High in 2012, before going on to an All-American career at the University of Florida.

