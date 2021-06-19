Advertisement

Midland family of bar shooting victim offers $6000 reward

By Stephanie Douglas
Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MIDLAND Texas (KOSA) -Its been six months since Juan Anguiano was shot and killed.

The Midland Police Department said it still hasn’t found the man responsible.

According to Leslie Escontria her husband Juan was out having drinks when he got into an argument that ended up with him getting shot in the alley behind a bar.

“He was shot like seven or eight times. Most of the bullets went into my car and One of them hit Juan through the back,” said Escontria.

Explaining to their 3-year-old son where his dad went is especially difficult.

“My son is going to grow up without his dad, they had so many plans together,” said Escontria.

Midland Police Department said it’s now looking for  23-year-old Guadalupe Galindo in connection to the murder.

The family is hoping an incentive will be enough to arrest.

“There is a $6000 reward that goes towards anywhere either here in the US or in Mexico or wherever he is at,” said Escontria. “We just want justice because he did not deserve this. He was not the type of person to hurt a fly.”

The family is pleading for anyone who has information to contact Midland Crime Stoppers.

Copyright 2021 KOSA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Carolina Martinez, 59.
Odessa woman charged with shooting her husband
Watt says the leaking well she found last week has forced her to quarantine 600 head of cattle...
Abandoned Chevron well springs a leak and leaves one rancher demanding answers
A Dallas home became a crime scene after two children were stabbed Thursday.
Girl killed, boy hurt in Dallas stabbing
Soaring sales, celebrity partnerships, and a bevy of unique designs are all part of how Crocs...
Crocs are here to stay, whether you like it or not
Anne Darville was driving through the neighborhood when suddenly she saw smoke and flames...
Woman thinks fast to stop fire at friend’s house

Latest News

Patrick said changes are on the way after the Texas power grid failed the state during the...
Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick says ERCOT will communicate with Texans better after the winter storm disaster
INTERVIEW: Shakespeare in the Park
Shakespeare in the Park changing locations
INTERVIEW: Shakespeare in the Park
INTERVIEW: Shakespeare in the Park
INTERVIEW: Juneteenth celebrations being held across Odessa this weekend
Juneteenth celebrations being held across Odessa this weekend