Midland family of bar shooting victim offers $6000 reward

MIDLAND Texas (KOSA) -Its been six months since Juan Anguiano was shot and killed.

The Midland Police Department said it still hasn’t found the man responsible.

According to Leslie Escontria her husband Juan was out having drinks when he got into an argument that ended up with him getting shot in the alley behind a bar.

“He was shot like seven or eight times. Most of the bullets went into my car and One of them hit Juan through the back,” said Escontria.

Explaining to their 3-year-old son where his dad went is especially difficult.

“My son is going to grow up without his dad, they had so many plans together,” said Escontria.

Midland Police Department said it’s now looking for 23-year-old Guadalupe Galindo in connection to the murder.

The family is hoping an incentive will be enough to arrest.

“There is a $6000 reward that goes towards anywhere either here in the US or in Mexico or wherever he is at,” said Escontria. “We just want justice because he did not deserve this. He was not the type of person to hurt a fly.”

The family is pleading for anyone who has information to contact Midland Crime Stoppers.

