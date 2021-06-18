Advertisement

Woman and two children reported missing in Nuevo Laredo

By Justin Reyes
Updated: 7 hours ago
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) -A woman and her two children, originally from Laredo are reported missing.

The family was last seen on Nuevo Laredo highway on June 13.

According to Mexican media outlets, the Nuevo León Attorney General’s Office issued the search report for 39-year-old Gladys Cristina Pérez Sánchez.

According to the report, Gladys was traveling with her children, 16-year-old Juan Carlos González, and nine-year-old Michelle Cristina Durán.

The family was last seen traveling in a yellow 2016 Chevrolet vehicle with Texas license plates NBX4740.

On June 13, Gladys and her children were coming back from Sabinas, Hidalgo to Laredo.

The disappearance of the woman and children is in addition to other reports that have been registered on the Monterrey-Nuevo Laredo highway.

In light of the kidnapping, officials have issued a travel advisory notifying residents not to travel to Mexico.

