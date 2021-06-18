Odessa Regional Medial Center invests 1 million dollars in Odessa College

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) -Odessa College’s new health science center is one step closer to reality thanks to a 1 million dollar investment from Odessa Regional Medical Center/

The partnership between Odessa Regional Medical Center and Odessa College will get students ready for the workforce by pairing them up with mentors from ORMC.

Thanks to the money from ORMC… Odessa College has raised 80 percent of the 40 million dollars needed to build the new center.

Odessa College President Gregory Williams says he’s optimistic about raising the rest of the money.

“We think we’re going to complete all the fundraising soon and that’s been a challenge. To be able to raise 40 million dollars in the midst of a pandemic for a new building, but our community has stepped up and our community realized the need and that tells you about West Texas’, says Dr. Gregory Williams.

Groundbreaking for the new “Wood Health Sciences Building” begins September 1st.

The third floor of the building will be named the “Odessa Regional Medical Center Instruction floor”.

