Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick says ERCOT will communicate with Texans better after the winter storm disaster

By Kate Porter
Updated: 1 hours ago
MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) -

Lieutenant Governor Dan Patrick said an increase in communication between ERCOT and Texans is progress after February’s winter storm.

ERCOT reform was promised by Texas government leaders after the storm, but the conserve energy warning issued by the agency last week had many on edge.

However, Patrick said there was some ERCOT legislation passed.

“ERCOT and PUC did not prepare the people in the state of Texas,” Patrick said. “That was part of it. The changes we’ve made, hopefully, will correct all those issues. Some people will say ‘Well gosh we’re already getting this warning’. But I think we’re making sure that ERCOT now is very sensitive and the PUC very sensitive to we need to let people know what’s going on.”

Patrick added that there is more to be done when it comes to legislation regarding ERCOT.

