Advertisement

‘Gorilla Glue Girl’ launches hair product line, inspired by her own hair challenges

The woman who put Gorilla glue in her hair has launched a new hair product line.
The woman who put Gorilla glue in her hair has launched a new hair product line.
By Debra Dolan
Published: Jun. 18, 2021 at 1:47 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - Tessica Brown is known on the internet for using Gorilla Glue in her hair when she ran out of hairspray. Now, she has her own hair care line, inspired by the hair challenges she’s faced this year.

Brown posted a video on Instagram announcing her new “Forever Hair” products. In the video, she says she’s been working with professionals to develop a hair growth oil.

After struggling with hair and scalp damage after getting the Gorilla Glue removed, she started using the oil and says she is seeing growth in just a few months.

In addition to the oil, you know she had to add some products to keep your hair in place. Appropriately named, she has a Forever Hold hairspray and strongly advises against using Gorilla Glue.

“Bad, bad, bad idea,” Brown said in a TikTok video she posted in February after using the glue on her hair. “Y’all look. My hair, it don’t move. You hear what I’m telling you? It don’t move. I’ve washed my hair 15 times and it don’t move. Stiff where? Ma hair.”

If hair products aren’t your thing, Brown included a clothing line with the tagline, “bonded for life,” which quickly sold out.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Watt says the leaking well she found last week has forced her to quarantine 600 head of cattle...
Abandoned Chevron well springs a leak and leaves one rancher demanding answers
Anne Darville was driving through the neighborhood when suddenly she saw smoke and flames...
Woman thinks fast to stop fire at friend’s house
Eric Cole, 42, was pronounced dead shortly after he was wounded in a shooting then run over by...
Officer responding to shooting runs over wounded man in street
Texas Department of Public Safety patrol vehicle. (CBS 7 File Photo)
DPS identifies driver killed in Odessa crash
House Bill 1927 eliminates the requirement for Texas residents to obtain a license to carry...
Texans can carry handguns without a license or training starting Sept. 1, after Gov. Greg Abbott signs permitless carry bill into law

Latest News

FILE - In this Jan. 28, 2021 file photo, President Joe Biden signs a series of executive orders...
LIVE: Biden to announce 300M COVID-19 shots given in 150 days
One person was killed, three wounded and nine others injured in reported drive-by shootings...
Motive sought for fatal string of Arizona freeway shootings
FILE - In this Wednesday, June 9, 2021 file photo, President Joe Biden speaks to American...
US Catholic bishops OK steps toward possible rebuke of Biden
FILE - In this June 19, 2020, file photo, demonstrators march through downtown Orlando, Fla.,...
Declaration of Juneteenth holiday sparks scramble in states