George W. Bush Childhood Home hosts Linus the Troll author

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - Children had the chance to read Linus the Troll with the author of the book at the George W. Bush Childhood Home on Thursday.

This was the third Thursday reading event held through the Laura Bush Literacy Program.

Linus the Troll is a story about a troll who, despite his appearance, is kind to everyone. Author Rosie Talley says it’s important for children to be learning through reading.

“Children’s literacy is very important for them to do well in school, it helps the graduation rate later on in life,” said Talley.

Children who went to the storytelling got a copy of the book for free.

