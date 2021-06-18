Advertisement

George W. Bush Childhood Home hosts Linus the Troll author

By CBS7 Staff
Updated: 1 hour ago
MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - Children had the chance to read Linus the Troll with the author of the book at the George W. Bush Childhood Home on Thursday.

This was the third Thursday reading event held through the Laura Bush Literacy Program.

Linus the Troll is a story about a troll who, despite his appearance, is kind to everyone. Author Rosie Talley says it’s important for children to be learning through reading.

“Children’s literacy is very important for them to do well in school, it helps the graduation rate later on in life,” said Talley.

Children who went to the storytelling got a copy of the book for free.

Dan Corrales speaks to Midlanders on Thursday, June 17.
Dan Corrales announces bid for at-large Midland City Council seat
