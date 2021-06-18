Advertisement

ECISD Superintendent; summer school enrollment up by 4000

By Stephanie Douglas
Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) -Ector County ISD said over 6,000 students in grades Pre-K through 12th are now enrolled in summer sessions. That’s 4,000 more students than last year.

Thanks to the summer slide and a year of virtual learning for some students during the pandemic, ECISD Superintendent Dr. Scott Muri said more families are turning to summer school.

“A lot of our parents recognize that the pandemic was really tough on their children, and the summer learning experience will help prevent some of that traditional summer slide that happens but also the COVID slide that we saw with many of our students,” said Muri.

Dr. Muri said elementary school students account for most of the increase, but the ECISD middle and high school summer programs are also completely full.

“Our middle school and high school students did better in the virtual environment; they can be because of their age. They can be a little bit more focused and attentive and know how to work that system, if you will, but our elementary kids really struggled,” said Muri.

Now, ECISD is using its summer classes to not only play catch up for students...

“They are also getting ahead. Specifically, at the high school level, those kids can take some courses to accelerate in-advance they were learning so that next year they may be able to manipulate their master schedule to pick up some courses,” said Muri.

Dr. Muri emphasized how important it is for all students to spend the summer continuing to learn, even if they’re spending their break at home.

Copyright 2021 KOSA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Texas Department of Public Safety patrol vehicle. (CBS 7 File Photo)
DPS identifies driver killed in Odessa crash
Mugshot of Shawn Casey Adkins.
DPS: DNA samples led to arrest in Hailey Dunn case
Midland County Courthouse. (CBS7 File Photo)
Midland County issues disaster declaration over immigration crisis
House Bill 1927 eliminates the requirement for Texas residents to obtain a license to carry...
Texans can carry handguns without a license or training starting Sept. 1, after Gov. Greg Abbott signs permitless carry bill into law
A private investigator hired by Hailey Dunn’s father is criticizing the Scurry County District...
Dunn family private investigator claims Scurry County law enforcement stalled Shawn Adkins arrest for years

Latest News

Soaring sales, celebrity partnerships, and a bevy of unique designs are all part of how Crocs...
Crocs are here to stay, whether you like it or not
CROCS COMEBACK
none
Odessa Regional Medial Center invests 1 million dollars in Odessa College
FILE - In this Wednesday, May 12, 2021, file photo, the Carnival Cruise ship "Liberty" is...
Cruise giant Carnival says customers affected by breach