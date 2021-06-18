ECISD Superintendent; summer school enrollment up by 4000

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) -Ector County ISD said over 6,000 students in grades Pre-K through 12th are now enrolled in summer sessions. That’s 4,000 more students than last year.

Thanks to the summer slide and a year of virtual learning for some students during the pandemic, ECISD Superintendent Dr. Scott Muri said more families are turning to summer school.

“A lot of our parents recognize that the pandemic was really tough on their children, and the summer learning experience will help prevent some of that traditional summer slide that happens but also the COVID slide that we saw with many of our students,” said Muri.

Dr. Muri said elementary school students account for most of the increase, but the ECISD middle and high school summer programs are also completely full.

“Our middle school and high school students did better in the virtual environment; they can be because of their age. They can be a little bit more focused and attentive and know how to work that system, if you will, but our elementary kids really struggled,” said Muri.

Now, ECISD is using its summer classes to not only play catch up for students...

“They are also getting ahead. Specifically, at the high school level, those kids can take some courses to accelerate in-advance they were learning so that next year they may be able to manipulate their master schedule to pick up some courses,” said Muri.

Dr. Muri emphasized how important it is for all students to spend the summer continuing to learn, even if they’re spending their break at home.

