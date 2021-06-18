Advertisement

Dan Corrales announces bid for at-large Midland City Council seat

By CBS7 Staff
Updated: 1 hour ago
MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - A new contender is throwing his hat in the ring for Midland City Council’s at-large seat.

Dan Corrales, a local businessman and attorney, announced his candidacy on Thursday.

He’s running for one of the two at-large positions on the ballot for the November election.

Corrales says he believes his volunteer work will set him apart.

“For example, Meals on Wheels. Serving with the Lions Club. Serving with Rotary (Club) and all the good we do there. Those things help give you a unique perspective of what the everyday Midlander is going through, and the other Midlanders that are volunteering their service to help others in need,” said Corrales, “I think you’re doing God’s work when you do that. But it also helps you understand what does the city need. It’s really hard to have that understanding when you’re looking at it from a distance.”

The City Council seats for Districts 1 and 2 are also on the November ballot.

