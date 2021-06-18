Advertisement

Crocs are here to stay, whether you like it or not

By Joshua Skinner
Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - The debate has raged for ages: comfort or style? It’s something we all have to think about when purchasing apparel.

Perhaps nowhere is that debate louder than when it comes to Crocs.

“I wear them because it makes my girlfriend happy,” Devin Acosta said.

Devin was at Academy Sports & Outdoors in Odessa on Thursday to trade in a pair of Crocs his girlfriend got him for a larger pair. The pair she bought him was too small.

And while he will wear them in the name of love, he won’t pretend they’re cool.

“Overrated,” he said, smiling. “They’re overrated shoes.”

His mother, Amy Acosta, is blunter.

“I think they’re ugly,” she said.

Founded in 2002, popular in the early 2010s, the clog with little holes is experiencing a big revival.

Celebrities like Justin Bieber and Post Malone have been wearing them.

An Instagram post by Nicki Minaj caused sales of pink Crocs to soar 7,000%, causing the Crocs website to crash.

A Lightning McQueen Croc, design after Disney-Pixar’s “Cars,” sold out in under an hour.

In late April, Crocs announced a quarterly sales increase of 64%. Its stock price has risen from $61 in January to $108 at the closing bell on Thursday.

The mania has extended to West Texas.

“It used to be just a little section back over in this area behind me, and now it’s a phenomenon,” said Academy Softlines Manager Brandon Thomas. “Even the people who don’t like Crocs eventually come back and end up buying some.”

So, maybe Amy will eventually come around?

“No, they’re ugly plastic shoes,” she said.

Or, maybe not.

Copyright 2021 KOSA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Texas Department of Public Safety patrol vehicle. (CBS 7 File Photo)
DPS identifies driver killed in Odessa crash
Mugshot of Shawn Casey Adkins.
DPS: DNA samples led to arrest in Hailey Dunn case
Midland County Courthouse. (CBS7 File Photo)
Midland County issues disaster declaration over immigration crisis
House Bill 1927 eliminates the requirement for Texas residents to obtain a license to carry...
Texans can carry handguns without a license or training starting Sept. 1, after Gov. Greg Abbott signs permitless carry bill into law
A private investigator hired by Hailey Dunn’s father is criticizing the Scurry County District...
Dunn family private investigator claims Scurry County law enforcement stalled Shawn Adkins arrest for years

Latest News

112th Texas Amateur begins in Midland
112th Texas Amateur begins in Midland
CROCS ARE BACK
Soaring sales, celebrity partnerships, and a bevy of unique designs are all part of how Crocs...
Crocs are here to stay, whether you like it or not
CROCS COMEBACK