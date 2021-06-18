Advertisement

Big Spring Rodeo returns at the Surge Rodeo Bowl

The Quail Dobbs Memorial Parade kicks off at 10 AM Saturday morning, June 19th
By Mary Kate Hamilton
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - The Big Spring Cowboy Reunion and Rodeo opens tonight at the Surge Rodeo Bowl, located at Business 20 and FM 700 in Big Spring. Gates open at 7 PM and the competition begins at 8. Performers for this year’s dances include Josh Ward on Friday night and the Randy Rogers Band on Saturday night.

The Quail Dobbs Memorial Parade kicks off at 10 AM Saturday morning, June 19th, at the corner of 10th and Main. It will then move over to Scurry Street and travel north to 4th Street, and then move east to Main and move south to 10th.

Tickets for the rodeo and the dance are still available at bigspringprorodeo.com.

