Advertisement

112th Texas Amateur begins in Midland

The state’s biggest amateur golf tournament is taking place this week at Midland Country Club
By Jakob Brandenburg
Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - The 112th Texas Amateur golf tournament began at Midland Country Club on Thursday. The premiere amateur golf event in the state pits the best high school, college, and recreational players against each other.

Some members at Midland Country Club are also playing in the field.

Watch the video above to take in the sights and sounds from the tournament, including one Midland native enjoying his time playing against the best in the state.

Copyright 2021 KOSA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Texas Department of Public Safety patrol vehicle. (CBS 7 File Photo)
DPS identifies driver killed in Odessa crash
Mugshot of Shawn Casey Adkins.
DPS: DNA samples led to arrest in Hailey Dunn case
Midland County Courthouse. (CBS7 File Photo)
Midland County issues disaster declaration over immigration crisis
House Bill 1927 eliminates the requirement for Texas residents to obtain a license to carry...
Texans can carry handguns without a license or training starting Sept. 1, after Gov. Greg Abbott signs permitless carry bill into law
A private investigator hired by Hailey Dunn’s father is criticizing the Scurry County District...
Dunn family private investigator claims Scurry County law enforcement stalled Shawn Adkins arrest for years

Latest News

112th Texas Amateur begins in Midland
112th Texas Amateur begins in Midland
UTPB Falcons basketball
UTPB reacts to college athletes being able to profit off NIL
UTPB Falcons basketball
UTPB reacts to college athletes being able to profit off NIL
Monahans softball star Jazzy Garcia signs with Midland College
Monahans softball star signs with Midland College