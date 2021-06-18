112th Texas Amateur begins in Midland

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - The 112th Texas Amateur golf tournament began at Midland Country Club on Thursday. The premiere amateur golf event in the state pits the best high school, college, and recreational players against each other.

Some members at Midland Country Club are also playing in the field.

Watch the video above to take in the sights and sounds from the tournament, including one Midland native enjoying his time playing against the best in the state.

