What Juneteenth means to Odessa community as it passes as a National Holiday

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) -Groups in Odessa and Midland have been celebrating June 19th for years, but many might not know the history behind the holiday.

CBS7: This weekend a holiday is happening. What is that holiday?

“Juneteenth,” said Josh Smith, Odessa resident.

“The June 19th holiday, it is a holiday, but I don’t have a whole lot of knowledge on it,” said Debby Mireles, Odessa resident.

This week the U.S. Senate voted to make June 19th a federal holiday, also known as Juneteenth.

It commemorates the day the news of the emancipation proclamation and the end of slavery came to Galveston.

“It was very important for the Senate to pass that bill because now the nation knows and recognizes the holiday not just as Juneteenth but as a way of learning about the African-American heritage,” said Smith.

Each year, the Black Cultural Council of Odessa and other organizations celebrate the holiday with parades, pageants, a gospel concert, and more.

Khemesie Green, who has been a part of Juneteenth celebrations at Woodson Park in Odessa for years, says the bill is a huge step forward.

“So Juneteenth is a celebration that the south has been celebrating for a long period of time. But as a National Holiday, the question is now going to be what is Juneteenth? And when that question is asked, an account of history is going to have to be made, and I think that as long as we are telling the truth about the history that’s following Juneteenth, then we are making a step of progress forward,” said Green.

**UPDATE**

The House of Representatives approved the bill to become a federal holiday today, and Congressman Pfluger voted in favor of it. Now, its heading President Biden’s desk to sign.

