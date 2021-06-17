UTPB Art Professor in the works with new fundraiser

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) -The “Mugs for Mutts, Cups for Cats” fundraiser are hard at work making ceramic cups to raise money to help out the shelter in Odessa.

“We can make the cups… we can make the mugs… but now what can we best use that money and where can it go.”

Chris Stanley, Associate Professor at the University of Texas Permian Basin says he is teaming up with his classes to create handmade mugs to sell in order to fund basic veterinary care for the animals at the shelter.

Stanley says that the idea came straight from his students…

“And one of the questions was what can the arts do to help solve some of the bigger problems that a community faces and so in brainstorming sessions that we do in these classes one of the ideas that came up was in some capacity we could help the animal shelters out by raising money for the costs that are in incurred”, says Stanely.

His students like Michael Aguilar and Claribel Olivasare are excited to use their skills to give back to the community.

“It’s more about benefiting the community than getting my art out”, says Aguilar.

“What I did has a benefit and it sends a message to the community that it’s something important that we should care about”, says Olivas.

The Mugs for Mutts events are still in the works.

