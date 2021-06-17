University of Texas Permian Basin reveals new academic logo

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - The University of Texas Permian Basin has a new academic logo.

The new logo, which was unveiled on Thursday, contains the letters U, T, P, and B. The university says the logo is designed to mimic oil field road patterns.

“We are so proud of the work we’re doing in the Permian Basin. This new institutional mark represents our commitment to serve this region by providing a quality education. It is also a nod to our history and the oil and gas industry,” said UT Permian Basin President, Dr. Sandra Woodley. “We remain laser focused on helping students succeed, advancing creativity and knowledge, and using our resources to impact generations of families.”

UTPB says that the Falcon shield logo will continue to be used with its athletic teams and spirit groups.

