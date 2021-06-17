Advertisement

University of Texas Permian Basin reveals new academic logo

The University of Texas Permian Basin.
The University of Texas Permian Basin.(UTPB)
By CBS7 Staff
Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - The University of Texas Permian Basin has a new academic logo.

The new logo, which was unveiled on Thursday, contains the letters U, T, P, and B. The university says the logo is designed to mimic oil field road patterns.

“We are so proud of the work we’re doing in the Permian Basin. This new institutional mark represents our commitment to serve this region by providing a quality education. It is also a nod to our history and the oil and gas industry,” said UT Permian Basin President, Dr. Sandra Woodley. “We remain laser focused on helping students succeed, advancing creativity and knowledge, and using our resources to impact generations of families.”

UTPB says that the Falcon shield logo will continue to be used with its athletic teams and spirit groups.

Copyright 2021 KOSA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Texas Department of Public Safety patrol vehicle. (CBS 7 File Photo)
DPS identifies driver killed in Odessa crash
Midland County Courthouse. (CBS7 File Photo)
Midland County issues disaster declaration over immigration crisis
Mugshot of Shawn Casey Adkins.
DPS: DNA samples led to arrest in Hailey Dunn case
House Bill 1927 eliminates the requirement for Texas residents to obtain a license to carry...
Texans can carry handguns without a license or training starting Sept. 1, after Gov. Greg Abbott signs permitless carry bill into law
A private investigator hired by Hailey Dunn’s father is criticizing the Scurry County District...
Dunn family private investigator claims Scurry County law enforcement stalled Shawn Adkins arrest for years

Latest News

Representante de Estados Unidos August Pfluger.
Congressman Pfluger pushes Biden to get two marines out of Russian prison
INTERVIEW: Texas Reskilling Grant
Odessa College looking to help students finish degrees with Texas Reskilling Grant
INTERVIEW: Texas Reskilling Grant
INTERVIEW: Texas Reskilling Grant
INTERVIEW: MARC Cruise For A Cause Car Show
MARC holding car show fundraiser