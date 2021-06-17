Former astronaut tells Odessa students to dream big

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - Bilingual and ESL students in Odessa had the chance to meet former astronaut José Moreno Hernández on Wednesday.

Pre-K through fifth-graders got to sit down with Hernández, who encouraged the students to dream big and persevere.

“NASA rejected me not once, not twice, but eleven times. It wasn’t until the twelfth time that I finally got selected by NASA,” said Hernández, “So I think it’s important that kids hear this story, and even more important that these kids see someone that looks like them, that talks like them, and that came from the same background they’re coming from succeed in life.”

Hernández was written a book titled ‘The Boy Who Touched the Stars’ and promotes STEM projects for students through the Reaching for the Stars Foundation.

Copyright 2021 KOSA. All rights reserved.