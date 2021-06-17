Advertisement

Former astronaut tells Odessa students to dream big

By CBS7 Staff
Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - Bilingual and ESL students in Odessa had the chance to meet former astronaut José Moreno Hernández on Wednesday.

Pre-K through fifth-graders got to sit down with Hernández, who encouraged the students to dream big and persevere.

“NASA rejected me not once, not twice, but eleven times. It wasn’t until the twelfth time that I finally got selected by NASA,” said Hernández, “So I think it’s important that kids hear this story, and even more important that these kids see someone that looks like them, that talks like them, and that came from the same background they’re coming from succeed in life.”

Hernández was written a book titled ‘The Boy Who Touched the Stars’ and promotes STEM projects for students through the Reaching for the Stars Foundation.

Copyright 2021 KOSA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Texas Department of Public Safety patrol vehicle. (CBS 7 File Photo)
DPS identifies driver killed in Odessa crash
Midland County Courthouse. (CBS7 File Photo)
Midland County issues disaster declaration over immigration crisis
Mugshot of Shawn Casey Adkins.
DPS: DNA samples led to arrest in Hailey Dunn case
A private investigator hired by Hailey Dunn’s father is criticizing the Scurry County District...
Dunn family private investigator claims Scurry County law enforcement stalled Shawn Adkins arrest for years
House Bill 1927 eliminates the requirement for Texas residents to obtain a license to carry...
Texans can carry handguns without a license or training starting Sept. 1, after Gov. Greg Abbott signs permitless carry bill into law

Latest News

Future Problem Solvers from Andrews Middle School earned first place at the FPS international...
Andrews sixth-graders earn first place in international competition
ECISD approves salary increases for teachers and staff
Midland considers moving airpark
Midland considers moving airpark
ECISD approves salary increase for teachers and staff
ECISD approves salary increase for teachers and staff