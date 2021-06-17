Advertisement

ECISD approves salary increases for teachers and staff

By CBS7 Staff
Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - Ector County ISD’s Board of Trustees voted to raise the pay for teachers and staff on Tuesday.

The starting salary for teachers was raised to $57,000. Just four years ago, the starting salary for a teacher was $44,500.

All ECISD employees on the teacher pay scale will get $1,800 with more adjustments at Steps 1-10.

Hourly employees with the district saw a 4% increase in general pay, and exempt non-hourly employees saw a 3% general pay increase.

These pay increases come at the cost of $7.4 million to the district’s budget.

Copyright 2021 KOSA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Texas Department of Public Safety patrol vehicle. (CBS 7 File Photo)
DPS identifies driver killed in Odessa crash
Midland County Courthouse. (CBS7 File Photo)
Midland County issues disaster declaration over immigration crisis
Mugshot of Shawn Casey Adkins.
DPS: DNA samples led to arrest in Hailey Dunn case
A private investigator hired by Hailey Dunn’s father is criticizing the Scurry County District...
Dunn family private investigator claims Scurry County law enforcement stalled Shawn Adkins arrest for years
House Bill 1927 eliminates the requirement for Texas residents to obtain a license to carry...
Texans can carry handguns without a license or training starting Sept. 1, after Gov. Greg Abbott signs permitless carry bill into law

Latest News

Future Problem Solvers from Andrews Middle School earned first place at the FPS international...
Andrews sixth-graders earn first place in international competition
Astronaut José Moreno Hernández meets with Bilingual and ESL students in Odessa.
Former astronaut tells Odessa students to dream big
Midland considers moving airpark
Midland considers moving airpark
ECISD approves salary increase for teachers and staff
ECISD approves salary increase for teachers and staff