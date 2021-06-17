Advertisement

Congressman Pfluger pushes Biden to get two marines out of Russian prison

Representante de Estados Unidos August Pfluger.
Representante de Estados Unidos August Pfluger.((117 ° Congreso))
By Shane Battis
Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) -

Congressman August Pfluger minced no words in a joint response following President Biden’s meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin where they discussed the release of two jailed Americans.

Paul Whelan and Trevor Reed are former U.S. marines who’ve spent the past few years in a Russian jail cell. President Biden said he spoke with Russia’s president about their release and Putin told reporters he’s open to the idea of a prisoner swap.

Now congressman Pfluger is demanding Biden press the issue.

He released a statement saying, “the United States will not compromise on our values or interests, and we will hold them accountable.”

Copyright 2021 KOSA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Texas Department of Public Safety patrol vehicle. (CBS 7 File Photo)
DPS identifies driver killed in Odessa crash
Midland County Courthouse. (CBS7 File Photo)
Midland County issues disaster declaration over immigration crisis
Mugshot of Shawn Casey Adkins.
DPS: DNA samples led to arrest in Hailey Dunn case
House Bill 1927 eliminates the requirement for Texas residents to obtain a license to carry...
Texans can carry handguns without a license or training starting Sept. 1, after Gov. Greg Abbott signs permitless carry bill into law
A private investigator hired by Hailey Dunn’s father is criticizing the Scurry County District...
Dunn family private investigator claims Scurry County law enforcement stalled Shawn Adkins arrest for years

Latest News

The University of Texas Permian Basin.
University of Texas Permian Basin reveals new academic logo
INTERVIEW: Texas Reskilling Grant
Odessa College looking to help students finish degrees with Texas Reskilling Grant
INTERVIEW: Texas Reskilling Grant
INTERVIEW: Texas Reskilling Grant
INTERVIEW: MARC Cruise For A Cause Car Show
MARC holding car show fundraiser