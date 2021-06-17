Congressman Pfluger pushes Biden to get two marines out of Russian prison

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) -

Congressman August Pfluger minced no words in a joint response following President Biden’s meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin where they discussed the release of two jailed Americans.

Paul Whelan and Trevor Reed are former U.S. marines who’ve spent the past few years in a Russian jail cell. President Biden said he spoke with Russia’s president about their release and Putin told reporters he’s open to the idea of a prisoner swap.

Now congressman Pfluger is demanding Biden press the issue.

He released a statement saying, “the United States will not compromise on our values or interests, and we will hold them accountable.”

