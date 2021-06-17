Andrews sixth-graders earn first place in international competition

ANDREWS, Texas (KOSA) - A group of sixth-graders in Andrews have been recognized on the international level.

Future Problem Solvers from Andrews Middle School earned first place at the FPS international competition for their Andrews Black & Gold Market. The group competed against 12 other teams, five of which came from counties across the world.

The Black & Gold Market was created as the students looked to help citizens of Andrews who were impacted by the pandemic and the crisis with the oil industry.

Students saw that other small towns held farmers markets and decided to see if there was interest in the community. After that, students came up with a list of rules and regulations as well as a waiver for vendors.

Once the plan was formed, students visited with Andrews City Council for approval. As many as 25 vendors signed up to sell their products at the market.

An Andrews couple has now taken over the Black & Gold Market so that it can continue to be held each month.

