Woman thinks fast to stop house fire at friend’s house

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) -

An Odessa couple is thanking a family friend after she moved fast to stop a fire from burning away their home.

Anne Darville was driving past her friend’s house when she saw smoke and flames rising out of this garage. Not wasting any time, she ran inside to get the unaware couple out of the house and called 911.

Thankfully, the fire department put out the flames before they spread to the rest of the house.

“I think we need to see each other looking out for each other,” Darville said. “We’ve been in our own little worlds for so long and it’s time to really come back. Help each other, be friends, be family.”

The homeowners said they’re grateful because they say the fire could have been much worse if it weren’t for the quick action.

Copyright 2021 KOSA. All rights reserved.