ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - Wednesday, June 16: Sunny to mostly sunny skies and dry weather this afternoon. Highs will be in the mid 90s in the Permian Basin and southeast New Mexico with the upper 90s to near 100 along the Trans Pecos and the Rio Grande River Valleys. Winds: SE 10-15 mph

