UTPB reacts to college athletes being able to profit off NIL

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - College athletes in Texas can profit off their name, image and likeness, according to a Senate bill signed by Governor Greg Abbott on Monday. Athletes will be able to make money from endorsements and profit off things like commercials or ads on their social media.

The bill takes effect on July 1. Texas is the 19th state to pass a bill like this.

CBS7′s Jakob Brandenburg sat down with UT Permian Basin Director of Athletics Todd Dooley to talk about the change. You can watch that video at the top of this story.

