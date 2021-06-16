Advertisement

Peloton users face hacking risk, security experts say

Cybersecurity company McAfee released a report showing how hackers could interfere with the...
Cybersecurity company McAfee released a report showing how hackers could interfere with the Pelton Bike+ operating system.(Source: Peloton, CNN)
By CNN staff
Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Peloton Bike+ users are being warned of a security risk on the workout cycle’s touchscreen.

Cybersecurity company McAfee released a report showing how hackers could interfere with its operating system.

The threat most likely affects bikes in public spaces like hotels and gyms since hackers would need to physically deliver malicious code.

But once the code is there, Peloton users could be spied on through the bike’s camera and microphone.

Hackers could also install apps that look like Netflix or Spotify and steal login information.

Peloton released a mandatory software update to fix the issue this month.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shawn Adkins was arrested in Howard County on Monday.
Shawn Adkins charged with murder in the death of Hailey Dunn
Midland Police Department vehicle. (Abraham Franco/CBS 7)
Police investigating homicide after body is found in Midland
Hector Vasquez, 35.
Driver charged with intoxication manslaughter in overnight crash
Dalee Sullivan has been looking closely at her high school transcripts and she isn’t convinced...
Alpine High graduate sues school claiming GPA may have been miscalculated, costing her a valedictorian seat
State Rep. Brooks Landgraf demanding explanation from ERCOT following calls for Texans to conserve energy

Latest News

Border Patrol agents from the Big Bend Sector found 33 migrants in the back of a U-Haul on...
Border Patrol agents find 33 migrants near death in back of U-Haul
FILE - In this March 17, 2021, file photo, Education Secretary Miguel Cardona speaks during a...
Biden admin extends protections to transgender students
The Fed’s policymakers forecast that they would raise their benchmark short-term rate, which...
Fed sees faster time frame for rate hikes as inflation rises
Newly planted marijuana plants at Texas Original Compassionate Cultivation Medical Marijuana...
Watered-down expansion of Texas’ medical marijuana program signed into law
Russian President Vladimir Putin says the United States and Russia will begin consultations on...
AP FACT CHECK: Putin’s errant claims on cyberattacks, Jan. 6