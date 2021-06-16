Advertisement

Midland County issues disaster declaration over immigration crisis

Midland County Courthouse. (CBS7 File Photo)
Midland County Courthouse. (CBS7 File Photo)(KOSA)
By CBS7 Staff
Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - Midland County Judge Terry Johnson has issued a disaster declaration for the county in response to the border crisis.

The declaration states that residents of the county are ‘under an imminent threat of disaster from the human trafficking occurring on our border with Mexico.’

It goes on to say that the border crisis has resulted in “thousands” of immigrants invading the county. Judge Johnson states this has overwhelmed local, state and federal law enforcement agencies.

The declaration also states that the crisis has caused residents of the county to lose thousands of dollars and will cost the county over half a million dollars by the end of the fiscal year.

Another issue listed in the declaration claims that the health of Midlanders is at risk from ‘an elevated risk of exposure to unknown variants of COVID-19 resulting from the human trafficking occurring on our border with Mexico’.

As of Tuesday night, 35% of Midland County residents ages 12 and up have been fully vaccinated.

Back on June 1, Governor Greg Abbott issued a disaster declaration for 34 counties in response to the border crisis. Brewster, Jeff Davis, Pecos, Presidio, Reeves, and Terrell counties were among those listed.

Copyright 2021 KOSA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shawn Adkins was arrested in Howard County on Monday.
Shawn Adkins charged with murder in the death of Hailey Dunn
Midland Police Department vehicle. (Abraham Franco/CBS 7)
Police investigating homicide after body is found in Midland
Hector Vasquez, 35.
Driver charged with intoxication manslaughter in overnight crash
Dalee Sullivan has been looking closely at her high school transcripts and she isn’t convinced...
Alpine High graduate sues school claiming GPA may have been miscalculated, costing her a valedictorian seat
State Rep. Brooks Landgraf demanding explanation from ERCOT following calls for Texans to conserve energy

Latest News

Border Patrol agents from the Big Bend Sector found 33 migrants in the back of a U-Haul on...
Border Patrol agents find 33 migrants near death in back of U-Haul
Newly planted marijuana plants at Texas Original Compassionate Cultivation Medical Marijuana...
Watered-down expansion of Texas’ medical marijuana program signed into law
Mugshot of Shawn Casey Adkins.
DPS: DNA samples led to arrest in Hailey Dunn case
Texas Department of Public Safety patrol vehicle. (CBS 7 File Photo)
DPS identifies driver killed in Odessa crash
A private investigator hired by Hailey Dunn’s father is criticizing the Scurry County District...
Dunn family private investigator claims Scurry County law enforcement stalled Shawn Adkins arrest for years