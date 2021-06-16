Midland City Council considers moving airpark, faces potentially expensive roadblocks

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) -

The City of Midland has been talking about moving the Midland Airpark, but it might come at a big cost.

The city council believes the space would be a prime location for housing development if they can move the airpark to the Midland International Air and Space Port.

However, the project may be more expensive than it’s worth.

The price tag could go sky high depending on the Federal Aviation Administration’s judgment.

The FAA wrote a letter to the City of Midland explaining that if the airpark is moved, the city might have to return more than $5 million worth of grants.

“When you take an FAA grant you agree to keep the airport open for 20 years, and so we have in the last 20 years taken some grants,” Midland International Air and Space Port Airports Director Justine Ruff said.

For now, it’s unclear if moving the airpark would breach that agreement.

The city will have to answer a series of questions sent by the FAA to figure out the final cost.

“They had some environmental questions,” Ruff said. “Questions of how much it would cost to recreate the actual buildings that are at airpark out here. And those are all numbers we’re getting together.”

Of course, the FAA isn’t the only missing piece of the puzzle here.

Ruff said about 360 acres of land would need to be bought east of the airport to host the new airpark.

The last time the airport checked in 2017, that land was valued at about $110 million.

“We’re looking at what the updated numbers would be and there’s some new things they’ve asked for in that letter that we haven’t looked at before,” she said. “So, the price will probably go up.”

City Council Member Jack Ladd said if the costs of moving outweighs the benefits, the city will leave the airpark where it is.

If they end up moving it, there’s no need to buckle up just yet. He said the whole project would take roughly ten years to complete.

It’s too early to tell if the council will end up moving the airpark.

Ruff said the city will likely have all the information it needs to make its decision later this summer.

