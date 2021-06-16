Man hit and killed by car in Midland marks 4th deadly auto-pedestrian crash in the past month

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - This weekend marked the 4th time in the past month that someone has been hit and killed by a car.

Getting behind the wheel of a car is a normal part of life for most people.

but a split second of distraction while driving could have dire consequences - for you or those on the road with you.

“I just screamed, screamed at the top of my lungs. It can’t be, it can’t be. Somebody tell me this is not happening,” said Alexander Marshall’s mother April Messman.

Alexander Marshall was walking to the DK gas station on FM 1788 when police say he was hit from behind by a truck.

Marshall was pronounced dead at the scene of the accident.

“When we got to the scene, unfortunately, my son was still there. He was in a sheet already. I couldn’t go to my baby. That’s all I wanted to do is go to my baby and hold him because he’s my firstborn son,” said Messman.

Since May 7th, Midland law enforcement has responded to four deadly car crashes that involved a pedestrian - that’s the average number they normally see in one year.

Messman hopes her son’s death can serve as a reminder to drivers and pedestrians to be aware of their surroundings on the road.

“You’re literally taking your life into your own hands. If you’re upset, if you’re tired, if you’re sleepy, just take time. just step back. you never know...in one instant your child could be gone and it could be just an accident. This poor gentleman that hit my son he’s going through the same thing my family is going through,” said Messman.

Since 2019, there have been eight fatal auto-pedestrian crashes in Midland.

Copyright 2021 KOSA. All rights reserved.