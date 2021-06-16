Advertisement

Habitat for Humanity faces supply shortage

By Eduardo Huijon Jr.
Updated: 10 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) -Habitat for Humanity says building materials such as lumber, paint are hard to come by these days and it is affecting their ability to build houses for those in need.

Since 1991 Habitat for Humanity has been building homes in the Permian Basin and over the past few months, the price of lumber has gone up.

The shortage has had a direct impact on how much it costs to build homes.

The Chief of Staff at Habitat for Humanity says, “We’re still quite a bit more expensive than we were this time last year obviously... so it has affected our construction costs which has been difficult.”

Though the lumber shortage has gotten a lot of attention nationwide… Meyers says they’ve had issues with all of the supplies needed to build a home.

“You know obviously lumber, sheet gears…anything like that would be very difficult to find. It’s even kind of permeated a little bit into the paint supply... There’s some chemicals that they use in plastic that are hard to find, so like junction boxes for electricians to use. those are also becoming harder to find as well”, added Meyers.

According to the organization’s Chief of Staff, there seems to be a light at the end of the tunnel.

Meyers says, “We’ve been affected by kind of the price of lumber over the past really 8 to 9 months… Fortunately, it seems to be in a good place right now. it’s coming down quite a bit.”

Copyright 2021 KOSA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shawn Adkins was arrested in Howard County on Monday.
Shawn Adkins charged with murder in the death of Hailey Dunn
Midland Police Department vehicle. (Abraham Franco/CBS 7)
Police investigating homicide after body is found in Midland
Hector Vasquez, 35.
Driver charged with intoxication manslaughter in overnight crash
Dalee Sullivan has been looking closely at her high school transcripts and she isn’t convinced...
Alpine High graduate sues school claiming GPA may have been miscalculated, costing her a valedictorian seat
First responders on the scene of a crash on I-20 at Moss Avenue.
Scene along I-20 in West Odessa cleared following crash

Latest News

UTPB Falcons basketball
UTPB reacts to college athletes being able to profit off NIL
This weekend marked the 4th time in the past month that someone has been hit and killed by a car.
Man hit and killed by car in Midland marks 4th deadly auto-pedestrian crash in the past month
LUMBER SHORTAGE
HABITAT FRO HUMANITY SUPPLY SHORTAGE
June 19 celebrates the day slaves in Galveston were read the Emancipation Proclamation.
Juneteenth one step closer to becoming 11th federal holiday