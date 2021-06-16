Habitat for Humanity faces supply shortage

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) -Habitat for Humanity says building materials such as lumber, paint are hard to come by these days and it is affecting their ability to build houses for those in need.

Since 1991 Habitat for Humanity has been building homes in the Permian Basin and over the past few months, the price of lumber has gone up.

The shortage has had a direct impact on how much it costs to build homes.

The Chief of Staff at Habitat for Humanity says, “We’re still quite a bit more expensive than we were this time last year obviously... so it has affected our construction costs which has been difficult.”

Though the lumber shortage has gotten a lot of attention nationwide… Meyers says they’ve had issues with all of the supplies needed to build a home.

“You know obviously lumber, sheet gears…anything like that would be very difficult to find. It’s even kind of permeated a little bit into the paint supply... There’s some chemicals that they use in plastic that are hard to find, so like junction boxes for electricians to use. those are also becoming harder to find as well”, added Meyers.

According to the organization’s Chief of Staff, there seems to be a light at the end of the tunnel.

Meyers says, “We’ve been affected by kind of the price of lumber over the past really 8 to 9 months… Fortunately, it seems to be in a good place right now. it’s coming down quite a bit.”

